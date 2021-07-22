9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Terms and Conditions of existing loans for Civil Servants still in force- Bankers Association of Zambia

By editor
46 views
0
Headlines Terms and Conditions of existing loans for Civil Servants still in force-...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bankers Association of Zambia(BAZ) has advised public service workers with existing loans obtained from commercial banks and other financial institutions,that the existing terms and conditions under which these loans were contracted are still in force.

In a press statement released to the media, the Bankers Association of Zambia CEO Leonard Mwanza stated that all loans contracted by public service workers through bilateral agreements with commercial banks and other financial institutions shall remain active and serviced through direct debit orders in individual bank accounts as contained in the existing loan agreements.

Last week the government announced the commencement of the process of debt swap across the civil service. This followed a signing ceremony of the addendum to the current collective agreement on the implementation of debt swap for the civil service between the Government and the Public Sector Unions.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said no deductions will be made from salaries of all civil servants for the next three months effective immediately.

“All Civil Servants having Loans and advances will get their full salaries for the next three months starting from July,” he added.

Mr. Malupenga said the debt will be owed to their employers in this case government. He said third-party institutions will be directly be dealt with by their employers.

Last year Government secured K500 million to help clear outstanding debts for civil servants through swapping of what government owes workers such as leave benefits and settling allowances among others.

However the Banks Association is awaiting guidance from the Government on the ongoing reconciliations and the debt buy-back mechanisms.

Below is the Full Press Statement

BANKERS ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA MEDIA STATEMENT IN GOVERNMENT’S DEBT SWAP INITIATIVE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE EMPLOYEES

Lusaka ,July 22,2021– The Bankers Association of Zambia(BAZ) has taken note of the intention of the Government and representatives of the public service workers’ unions,to provide relief to public service workers under the debt swap initiative.

We wish to advise the public service workers with existing loans obtained from commercial banks and other financial institutions,that the existing terms and conditions under which these loans were contracted are still in force.

In this regard,all loans contracted under the Payroll Management and Establishment Control(PMEC) shall remain active and serviced by the Government.

Equally,all loans contracted by public service workers through bilateral agreements with commercial banks and other financial institutions shall remain active and serviced through debit orders in individual bank accounts as contained in the existing loan agreements.

The Association awaits further guidance from the Governement on the ongoing reconcilliations and the debt buy-back mechanisms.

Issued by

Banks Association of Zambia

Leonard Mwanza (Mr.)
Chief Executive Officer

Previous articleUPND accuse ECZ of disadvantaging the party by delaying the accreditation of polling agents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

Terms and Conditions of existing loans for Civil Servants still in force- Bankers Association of Zambia

The Bankers Association of Zambia(BAZ) has advised public service workers with existing loans obtained from commercial banks and other...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Judiciary calls on public to familiarise themselves with the ConCourt Amendment

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Judiciary has announced that the Constitutional Court (Amendment) rules, SI No. 29 of 2021 came into force on 12th April 2021. Among the notable...
Read more

Council of Churches in Zambia Condemns the special treatment being accorded to politicians attending church gatherings

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has condemned the special treatment accorded to politicians who attend church gatherings, to the point of allowing...
Read more

Government and Financial Institutions Meet on Debt Swap for Civil Servants’ Salary-Backed Loans

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Ministry of Finance Accountant General Kennedy Musonda, Permanent Secretary Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Boniface Chimbwali and Permanent Secretary Information and Broadcasting Services Amos...
Read more

PF rubbishes TIZ report on Political Party Expenditure Report on Billboards Advertising

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director, Antonio Mwanza has dismissed the report by the Transparency International Zambia(TIZ) alleging that the party had spent K6.05...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.