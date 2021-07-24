9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Sports
Boxer Zimba Makes Flying Olympics Start

Boxer Zimba Makes Flying Olympics Start
It was a productive Saturday for Team Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics not only on the pitch but in the ring as well.

Shepolopolo drew 4-4 with China on Saturday to erase their 10-3 Olympic debut defeat at the hands of Holland on July to put themselves in the hunt for a quaterfinal place.

In Boxing, welterweight Stephen Zimba has advanced to the round of 16 following a 5-0 win over Marion AH Tong of Samoa.

Zimba is back in the ring on July 27 to face Russian Andrei Zamkovoi who enjoyed a preliminary round bye.

Winner will advance to the last 16 on July 30 to face either Shadiri Bwogi of Uganda or Georgian Madiev Eskerkhan who will be in action on July 27.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo must beat Brazil this Tuesday in Saitama to strengthen their hopes of clinching one of the two third best finisher quarterfinal berths in the three-group , twelve team Olympic Women’s Football competition.

Zambia are three points behind second placed Brazil and leaders Holland who drew 3-3 to move to 4 points after Saturdays penultimate Group F games.

