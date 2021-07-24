The government has Commended the University of Zambia (UNZA) for the good works at the Agriculture Technology Demonstration Centre(ATDC).

And Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Ms Kayula Siame has since urged UNZA to enhance commercialization of the ATDC at their Liempe Farm in Silverest.

Ms Siame said that investment will help the centre take off from its formative phase to a commercial level.

She added that a lot could be done in terms of adaptive technology, to support growth of the country’s sector.

Ms Siyame was speaking when she conducted a familiarization tour of the UNZA Agriculture Technology Demonstration Centre and the Presidential milling plant.

She has emphasised on the need to bring these technologies to the level where entrepreneurs and farmers at all levels can easily utilize them.

“We need to bring these technologies to the level where entrepreneurs and farmers at all levels can easily utilize them and use it for their own livelihood but also for commercial purposes.” she said

“So that two thronged approach is very important because we are looking at sustaining small scale farmers and also the commercial aspect. That blend is very important that needs to be worked on,” She said.

Ms. Siame also said the Presidential Milling Plant, with a capacity of 40 tons, was an impressive facility that would contribute to maize production.

And UNZA Vice-Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba said the Presidential Milling Plant, which is about 90% towards completion, represents an investment from both the Zambian and Chinese Government.

He said the centre has undergone three-phase which started in 2009 and are currently in the third phase.

Prof Goma mentioned that the third phase, which is the sustainability phase, will transform the centre into a scientific hub that has a strong commercialization undertaking.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Higher Education Public Relations Unit.

