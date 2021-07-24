9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

National Olympic Committee of Zambia defends Tilka after attacks over her nationality

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines National Olympic Committee of Zambia defends Tilka after attacks over her nationality
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia has jumped to the defence of Tilka Paljk, one of the two swimmers competing as part of Team Zambia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Some Zambia took to social media attacking Paljk after she was announced as one of the two flag carriers for the opening ceremony.

They questioned her nationality stating that she is not Zambian enough to represent the country at the global sporting showpiece.

But National Olympics of Zambia President Alfred Foloko said the attacks on Paljk her unfortunate.

“Our beloved sports fans, the comments I have seen all over social media over the past few days makes a sad reading. Only a week ago we were burying our founding father, Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, who was clear about building One United Nation,” Foloko said.

“These comments border on division and segregation. Something Zambia has stood against for the past 50 years. It is very saddening,” he said.

“For us as the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), we have weathered such bias and will continue to focus on the facts whilst upholding the law. The principle of gender equality represented at the games under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is one of the key agenda recommendations in the strategic plan.”

“Tilka Paljk is one of the two swimmers competing as part of Team Zambia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She like the other 29 athletes is representing Mother Zambia in all aspects. NOCZ has a mandate to ensure that two athletes of different gender carry the flag of the country they are representing at the time of the Opening Ceremony at all Multi-sport competitions such as the Olympic Games and in this particular the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games being held right now.”

Foloko said Paljk is a bonafide Zambian and deserves respect and admiration for her efforts to carry the flag and represent her country.

“We disregard such ignorant hurtful comments from our fans who may not have an idea of what constitutes a citizen. We encourage Tilka to remain focused fully believing in herself and ensuring to perform at her very best while dressed in Zambian colours,” he said.

Previous articleGovernment happy with UNZA’s Agriculture Technology Demonstration Centre

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

National Olympic Committee of Zambia defends Tilka after attacks over her nationality

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia has jumped to the defence of Tilka Paljk, one of the two swimmers...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kwacha Appreciation Consistent with the broad goals set out in the Economic Recovery Programme-Kandeta

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The Ministry of Finance has indicated that the continued stability, and the recent appreciation of the Kwacha against the United States dollar to K21.39...
Read more

President Lungu commissions the first 150 megawatts turbine at Kafue Gorge Lower

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the first 150 megawatts turbine at Kafue Gorge Lower from the total 750 megawatts. The Head of State said...
Read more

ZESCO Explains Current Power Outages in Lusaka, It’s not Load Shedding

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) has revealed that works on the construction of sub-stations under the Lusaka Transmission Distribution Rehabilitation Project have reached...
Read more

PF accuse UPND of planning to disrupt the August 12 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 56
The Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it has unearthed a scam in which the opposition UPND is allegedly planning to cause mayhem on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.