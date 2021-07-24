President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says the country is in safe hands under President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe, Professor Luo said President Lungu walks the talk and means well for the country.

She said President Lungu and the PF have laid a strong foundation that is moving the country to greater heights.

Professor Luo said the country under the Patriotic Front as seen major transformation in all sectors and the opposition now have no clear campaign message to sell to the electorates.

” We have been able to look at the foundations we made as a party when we formed government in 2011, we made a decision to focus on massive infrastructure development and our critics laughed at us but to see Zambia a prosperous nation we needed to focus on infrastructure development, any person who understands economics understands the importance of a good road network. ” Professor Luo said.

” Zambia had bad road networks before PF formed government but now with the good roads it has made trade and commerce easy especially in rural areas where farmers are able to move their produce to the markets,” she said.

And Professor Luo said the PF government is forward looking.

” We have been looking into the future as a team and we have laid a foundation and we have put into practice most of the things we had promised,” Professor Luo said.

Meanwhile, Professor Luo said the opposition UPND has no message hence resorting to violence.

She has since challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to openly condemn violence and tame his cadres.

” Our critics have no message hence resorting to violence. As PF we have never had a fight in areas where we have been because we have a message. Just yesterday we heard of stories where our people where beaten by the UPND in Keembe. Any single place they go to, there is a fight,” she said.

” Zambians should begin to analyse leaders and reject violent ones. President Lungu has always condemned violence and has never tolerated it. Hakainde Hichilema is promoting violence and if he is a good leader he should condemn violence by his cadres,” Professor Luo said.

And Professor Luo said the ruling party is conducting its campaigns with strict adherence to Covid – 19 health guidelines.

” We are not having any mass rallies. We chose a strategy that could achieve the same results as mass rallies.We meet small groups of people and focus on the messages, you can have mass rallies and achieve nothing at the end of the day.