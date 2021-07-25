The Anti-Voter Apathy Project Zambia (AVAP) has called on electorates to have interest in attending to voter education facilitators from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) so that they are taught how to cast their vote come 12 August 2021 General Elections.

AVAP Executive Director, Richwell Mulwani told ZANIS that he is concerned that most people in Lusaka have become busy with trying to meet their daily needs and they have no time to listen to the voter education facilitators from ECZ.

He stated that most people in Lusaka feel like information on voter education is not important.

Mr Mulwani has challenged Zambians to pay particular attention to the voter education exercise as it will enable them to make informed decisions.

He noted that voting is a constitution right for every Zambian, therefore, electorates must take the voter education exercise seriously.

“We are in the election period and whatever information that has been provided on voting to the public from the ECZ and the civil society organizations should be given the attention that it deserves.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulwani has urged the media to be proactive and explain to the public the importance of taking part in voter education.

“The media is a cornerstone of information hence the need for them to be professional when reporting political and election related matters”, he said.

He pointed out that an uninformed citizenry is a danger to democracy as having people who are not informed in an election period can lead to anarchy.

Mr Mulwani appealed to Zambians to develop a culture of reading and listening so that they can understand the details of the elections.

“We the Zambian people have yet again an opportunity to choose the right leader to lead this great nation and so, let us take a keen interest to understand what the voter education facilitators are trying to teach us”, he said.

However, Mr Mulwani has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for voter education.