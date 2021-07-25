9.5 C
Nkandu Luo says Zambians have made up their mind to vote for PF, and wonders where UPND is getting their confidence

Headlines Nkandu Luo says Zambians have made up their mind to vote for...
Patriotic Front Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has said Zambians are resolved to vote for the PF and President Lungu in the August 12 polls.

Speaking on a campaign tour in Chililabombwe town today, Prof Luo wondered where the United Party For National Development (UPND) is getting confidence that they are winning the upcoming elections.

“You can see that there is no wind of change and you can see how the people here on the Copperbelt love the PF. Having traveled across the country, people are resolved that they are voting for PF and President Lungu and I don’t see where the opposition is getting the confidence that they are winning this election, ” Professor Luo said.

Prof Luo and her campaign team, who took time to distribute face masks to marketeers in the Central Business District and later on met the clergy, PF aspiring candidates, civil servants, ex-miners and women groups, said that, contrary to claims by the opposition that they are gaining ground, the Copperbelt still remains the stronghold of the ruling PF.

“We are set here in Chililabombwe and the reception I have received here is humbling and thank the people of Chililabombwe for the massive support to President Edgar Lungu and all the PF adopted candidates, ” she said.

“Copperbelt has not shifted to the opposition it still remains the bedroom of the PF and I don’t see the opposition carrying the day, I see President Lungu bouncing back,” Professor Luo.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that they are one family and must embrace each other. Speaking when attended church service at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Itezhi Tezhi today, the Head of State said that there is no Illa, no Tonga, no Lenje, no Lamba and that we are all one.

“When Dr. Kaunda said One Zambia One Nation I think he was very right. We all one in Christ and we must embrace each other,” the president said before adding: “If we are all one in Christ why should we let politicians to divide us.”

The president said that politicians just come to serve people and not divide them.

“Politicians who come to serve us must serve us in Christ. So some of us who are coming to visit you for the sake of campaigning receive us in Christ,” he said.

