Sunday, July 25, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

Majority of Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty because PF has lamentably failed to govern-UPND Alliance

By Chief Editor
UPND Alliance acting spokesperson Thabo Kawana has charged that the majority of Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty because the Patriotic Front (PF) has lamentably failed to govern the country.

Featuring on East Star Radio in Kazungula on Saturday, Mr Kawana was shocked to learn that the majority of learning institutions in the district were community schools which did not have trained teachers.

Mr. Kawana also bemoaned the lack of Health care facilities in the area such as clinics when the PF government was forever boasting of having built hundreds across the country and yet there was Nothing to show for in Kazungula.

He said instead of public resources being channelled to social Services such as education and health care delivery, funds were ending up being stolen or misappropriated by unscrupulous leaders.

“This carelessness by the PF leadership is endangering the lives of our expectant mothers who have nowhere to go for maternity care and have consigned the future of our school going children in the doldrums because of lack of trained teaching staff in schools, they do not deserve your vote,” he said.

Mr. Kawana noted that citizens across the nation were bearing the brunt of grand corruption and misappropriation of public funds perpetuated by known leaders in government whose evil vices had also been cited in the Auditor General’s (AG) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports but with no punitive action taken against them.

He said the time had come for the PF to be kicked out of power and replaced by a more competent UPND Alliance government.

And speaking on the same platform, UPND Media Director Ruth Dante echoed the call for the people of Kazungula to resoundingly vote for UPND Alliance Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema in the August 12 polls to forestall the rampant mismanagement of the economy instigated by the gross incompetence of government leaders.

She said the people of Kazungula and Sikaunzwe in particular had been ignored by the PF for too long such that they lacked safe and clean running water 10 years since they assumed government.

Ms Dante cited the lack of telecommunication networks amongst other critical social delivery services that the people of Sikaunzwe lacked saying such incompetence by the PF was reason enough to vote them out of office.

” The UPND Alliance has a competent team that cannot be compared to PF government which has messed up the whole country.

“These are issues PF should have addressed but they were busy amassing wealth for themselves ignoring people that put them into office. Time has come for them to pack and give chance to the credible leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.” Ms Dante said.

