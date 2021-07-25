Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga says President Edgar Lungu has propelled the province beyond imagination.

Captain Mulenga said the new Chinsali General Hospital possessed specialised services to avoid referring cases to other provinces.

The PS was speaking when he featured on Government Forum Discussion Programme on ZNBC this evening.

He said the area now had a Provincial fuel deport thereby creating self reliance.

The Provincial PS added that Muchinga now had a provincial studio under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services to improve access to information.

Captain Mulenga further said a Provincial Medical Hub was currently in place to have sufficient drugs in the area.

The PS stated that the One Stop Border Post at Nakonde now made clearance of goods quicker including movement of goods.

He said out of 54 health posts allocated to Muchinga Province, about 6 were remaining to be completed.

Captain Mulenga said investment in water supply currently stood at 100% in Mpika, 98% in Chinsali while Nakonde managed to get clear water.

He stated that the new Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali would this year produce the first graduates as Paul Mushindo University remained under construction.

The PS said the new Trades Training Institute in Isoka was further catering for unserviced districts while former TAZARA Offices in Mpika were turned into a branch of the Copperbelt University.

Captain Mulenga said Muchinga Province which had reliable rainfall and fertile soil compounded by early delivery of farming inputs resulted in over four bumper harvests in the last four farming seasons.

He said the PF Government was also rolling out Social Cash Transfer, Keep the Girls in School Programme and youth empowerment programmes.