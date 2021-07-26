Patriotic Front (PF) Northern Province Presidential Campaign Manager, Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu has shown true leadership by delivering equal development across the country. Mr Mwamba said President Lungu is a selfless man and has proven this to the people of Zambia.

“I can point at a lot of things that our president has done for his people across the country” he said

Mr Mwamba who is also PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilization said there is need for people to give President Lungu another mandate for him to govern the country for another five years.

“Let us give him another chance to transform the country with vast development in all sectors of the economy ” he said

He explained that the president has taken infrastructure development in all sectors such as roads, trading places and other areas, adding that this has worked for many Zambians.

Mr Mwamba said this when he visited Tazara, Chiba, Chambeshi, Chikumanino and New Town markets in Kasama district to check on traders.

And PF Mayoral aspiring candidate for Kasama Theresa Kolala has commended the party for choosing females to stand on the mayoral and parliamentary tickets in Kasama in the coming elections.

“The PF has shown beyond reasonable doubt that they are promoting inclusiveness by appointing women at various leadership positions” said Ms. Kolala.

She has appealed to Kasama residents to give her an opportunity to be the mayor of the town and to also support the PF party by voting for their candidates.

Ms Kolala has pledged to work closely with residents of Kasama once elected as Mayor.

Meanwhile, Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on the opposition political parties to be partners in developing the country than just criticize every development by government.

President Lungu has also called on leaders to have the interest of Zambians at heart as they are in leadership positions.

“There is need to have opposition that are partners in development than those that just criticize everything done by government,” he said.

“We don’t need opposition that just make noise but have the interest of the Zambians at heart so that we can develop the country together.”

President Lungu however said the ruling Patriotic Front has performed extremely well and it is confident of winning the elections.