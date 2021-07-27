Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been appointed as interim Chipolopolo Zambia boss.

Chambeshi takes over from Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who left the post by mutual consent on July 17 after seventeen months in charge.

“Considering the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September-November, and the lengthy recruitment process, it would not be possible to employ a substantive national coach,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“In view of the short time before the commencement of the World Cup qualifiers, FAZ has announced a reconstituted interim technical bench for the Senior Men’s Football National Team to be headed by Mr. Beston Chambeshi who will be assisted by Numba Mumamba.

“In addition, the executive committee appointed Croatian Aljosa Asanovic as Technical Advisor as part of the technical bench. The reconstituted bench will be in charge for three months.”

This is Chambeshi’s third short-term appointment as Chipolopolo coach after overseeing the 2018 COSAFA Cup campaign when Zambia finished runners-up to Zimbabwe in Polokwane.

Chambeshi was also in charge of Chipolopolo’s June 2019 friendly away dates against Cameroon, Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

Chipolopolo has September’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B qualifiers dates against Mauritania away in Nouakchott and Tunisia at home in Ndola.