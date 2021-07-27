Traditional leaders in Muchinga province have resolved to support President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front (PF) party because of their good performance in the last 10 years.

And the traditional leaders in the province have called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 12, 2021 polls.

Secretary of the Muchinga Provincial Chiefs Council, chief Lundu has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) at his palace today that traditional leaders in the region have resolved to continue supporting President Lungu and the PF party.

Chief Lundu said the traditional leaders’ resolution to support Dr. Lungu was as a result of the good performance of the PF administration in the last 10 years.

He said chiefs in the province are confident that some development projects, which have not yet been completed, will be worked on in due course hence the need to support the ruling party and ensure that it is voted back into office during next month’s polls.

“We are happy with the extent of development in all the chiefdoms and where projects are still running, we know that they will be completed because even Rome was not built in a day,” said chief Lundu.

The traditional leader cited infrastructure development in the education and health sectors as some projects that have positively impacted the local people.

He added that every chiefdom now has a secondary school and a min hospital or a health post.

He observed that the maternal mortality rate has drastically reduced in rural communities because of the huge investments in the health sector through infrastructure development and employment of qualified staff.

“As chiefs in Muchinga Province, what we are saying is that we are rallying behind President Edgar Lungu in the August 12 general election because of the past performance,” said Chief Lundu.

He also said it is good that the contractor, China Jiangxi, who is working on the Lot 1 of the Chama-Matumbo road, will be moving back on site to complete the remaining 62 kilometres (km) of the road project.

And the traditional leaders in Muchinga have appealed to political parties taking part in the August general election to ensure they engage in peaceful campaigns.

Chief Lundu of the Senga people of Chama district said traditional leaders in the province want peace before, during and after the August polls.

He said it is important that the peace that the country is enjoying is safeguarded at all costs.

Meanwhile, Chief Lundu said traditional leaders in the province are also happy with President Lungu for choosing another female as his running mate.

He said traditional leaders in the province have confidence in President Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo because of her past achievements and performance in various positions she held in the government.

He said President Lungu’s decision to settle for another female as a running mate in the August general elections confirms the President’s commitment to support women by appointing them in various positions.