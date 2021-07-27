9.5 C
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Economy
National Union of Miners and Allied Workers slams people questioning Zambians’ ability to run Mines

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has criticized people doubting the capabilities of Zambians to run local mining firms. NUMAW president James Chansa said Zambia has capable human resources to run Mopani Copper Mines.

Mr. Chansa said people doubting Zambians’ capability to run and operate mines should be questioned. He wondered why some people are fond of politicking even when the country has enough expertise to run the mines. He said this when he featured on ZNBC’s weekly televised programme Sunday Interview. Mr. Chansa bragged that the country has adequate human resources to manage the operations of mining firms.

“The problem we have in Zambia is that everything is politicized, there is something as Zambians we must understand, we have experience to run the mines,” he said.

He explained that over the years, Zambians have gained various skills and experience needed to effectively manage mining firms. The NUMAW president said the current crop of Zambian engineers is capable of working in copper mines in foreign countries as expatriates. Mr. Chansa reminded ‘doubting Thomas’ that when Vedanta left KCM and Glencore left Mopani, Zambians remained managing the two mines.

“Zambians are supposed to be working as expatriates in copper mining in other countries,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of Zambians to run the mines as they have vast experience. He added that, “…Zambians we can’t fail to run the mines, we will run them satisfactory”.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers president has commended the government for allowing mining companies to continue operating in the face of Covid-19.

“One thing that we have loved about this government even if people look at us that we are sided with the government is that during the Covid-19 period, there is no mine in Zambia that has closed,” Mr. Chansa said.

Mr. Chansa said there was no mine worker who was put on redundancy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

