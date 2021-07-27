9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Feature Politics
PF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the natural resources -Nkandu Luo

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has assured miners on the Copperbelt that the PF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the natural resources the region is endowed with.

Professor Luo says most mines on the Copperbelt were on the verge of collapsing but President Lungu took a bold decision to save Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines.

Professor Luo says the PF is on the right track to save the mining industry which was disturbed by privatization saying some investors were arm twisting government so that Zambians do not benefit from the mines.

Professor Luo was speaking in Chingola when she addressed former miners and assured them that the PF is concerned about their plight.

She urged the former miners not to be cheated by some politicians who were behind the privatization of the mines saying they have nothing to offer them

And Professor Luo’s campaign manager Given Lubinda urged the miners to take advantage of various programs undertaken by the government so that they can venture in other activities such as agriculture.

Previous articlePF accuse UPND of abrogating the peace accord which the two parties signed
Next articleUPND Candidate urges Chilanga women to vigorously campaign for HH

  1. Empty promises! Only the PF leaders are filling their trunks with Zambian minerals and smuggle them outside the country on private jets bought with tax payers money

  3. Meanwhile Chinese have exploited some parts of Zambia beyond recovery, and every day that goes by with PF in government more and more exploitation of natural resources and rapidly deteriorating the environment going on, whilst majority of Zambians remain poor and the Chinese who came with nothing getting richer and enjoy living in Zambia more thanthe poor Zambian natives

