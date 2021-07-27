President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has assured miners on the Copperbelt that the PF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the natural resources the region is endowed with.

Professor Luo says most mines on the Copperbelt were on the verge of collapsing but President Lungu took a bold decision to save Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines.

Professor Luo says the PF is on the right track to save the mining industry which was disturbed by privatization saying some investors were arm twisting government so that Zambians do not benefit from the mines.

Professor Luo was speaking in Chingola when she addressed former miners and assured them that the PF is concerned about their plight.

She urged the former miners not to be cheated by some politicians who were behind the privatization of the mines saying they have nothing to offer them

And Professor Luo’s campaign manager Given Lubinda urged the miners to take advantage of various programs undertaken by the government so that they can venture in other activities such as agriculture.