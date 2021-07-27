9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Candidate urges Chilanga women to vigorously campaign for HH

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics UPND Candidate urges Chilanga women to vigorously campaign for HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo has implored on the women in Chilanga district to vigorously campaign for the UPND torchbearer, Hakainde Hichilema, so that he can make Chilanga district his second home when elected into office.

Speaking when he addressed women in Chilongolo, Namalombwe and Kasupe wards in their respective command centres this afternoon, the CDC aspirant urged the women to ensure that they reach out to everyone during their door to door campaigns so that Hakainde’s victory can be guaranteed.

He said if the party in Chilanga is going to give the UPND torch bearer 100% votes, he is going to make Chilanga his second home when elected into office.

And Mr Tembo has assured the women in Chilanga that he is not going to neglect them when elected as Chilanga district council chairperson.

He added that the way he was visiting them today is the same way he will be visiting them when elected into office in order to sort out issues affecting their respective communities.

UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo
UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo

Meanwhile Chilanga district party chairperson, Chisambwe Chinyama, has warned that a vote for PF means another five years of tribulations.

He therefore urged the women to vigorously campaign so that they can liberate themselves from the high cost of living.

Mr Tembo, Mr Chinyama and the district IPS – media (Chrispine Chambwa) were today in Chilongolo, Namalombwe and Kasupe wards to meet the women and foot soldiers in order to appreciate the challenges they’re facing.

UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo Campaigning in Chilanga
UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo Campaigning in Chilanga

Previous articlePF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the natural resources -Nkandu Luo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND Candidate urges Chilanga women to vigorously campaign for HH

THE UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo has implored on the women in Chilanga district to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the natural resources -Nkandu Luo

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu's running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has assured miners on the Copperbelt that the PF will ensure Zambians benefit more from the...
Read more

UPND Warns Party Officials Against Fielding Inefficient Polling Agents

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
THE United Party for National Development (UPND) party secretary-general, Batuke Imenda, has warned party officials against fielding inefficient polling agents. Zambia goes to the polls...
Read more

Davies Mwila urges PF members to help garner more votes in party strongholds

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has implored its members to go flat out and ensure that the party garners more votes in its strongholds...
Read more

PF accuse UPND of trying to force a Government of National Unity by causing Violence

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
The Patriotic Front has charged that the opposition United Party of National Development (UPND) has resorted to political violence in order to push for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.