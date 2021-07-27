THE UPND Chilanga District Council (CDC) aspiring chairperson, Champion Tembo has implored on the women in Chilanga district to vigorously campaign for the UPND torchbearer, Hakainde Hichilema, so that he can make Chilanga district his second home when elected into office.

Speaking when he addressed women in Chilongolo, Namalombwe and Kasupe wards in their respective command centres this afternoon, the CDC aspirant urged the women to ensure that they reach out to everyone during their door to door campaigns so that Hakainde’s victory can be guaranteed.

He said if the party in Chilanga is going to give the UPND torch bearer 100% votes, he is going to make Chilanga his second home when elected into office.

And Mr Tembo has assured the women in Chilanga that he is not going to neglect them when elected as Chilanga district council chairperson.

He added that the way he was visiting them today is the same way he will be visiting them when elected into office in order to sort out issues affecting their respective communities.

Meanwhile Chilanga district party chairperson, Chisambwe Chinyama, has warned that a vote for PF means another five years of tribulations.

He therefore urged the women to vigorously campaign so that they can liberate themselves from the high cost of living.

Mr Tembo, Mr Chinyama and the district IPS – media (Chrispine Chambwa) were today in Chilongolo, Namalombwe and Kasupe wards to meet the women and foot soldiers in order to appreciate the challenges they’re facing.