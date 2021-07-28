Forest Rangers have appointed Tenant Chembo as first assistant coach on a two year deal.

Chembo, the former Zesco United and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has joined second assistant coach Owen Kaposa on the Forest bench.

The position of head coach is still vacant after the departure of Tenant Chilumba last May.

Chembo was unveiled on Wednesday morning by club Secretary Wisdom Musonda.

“I would like to assure our fans that going into 2021/22 season; the club will achieve a lot in the sense that we have hired a high qualified assistant coach by the name of Tenant Chembo,” Musonda said.

“As a club we want to play in the ABSA Cup. We also want to participate in the CAF Champions League,” he said.

Chembo wants to see Forest return to continental football.

“Obviously the ambition is to do well. I would like to be part of the winning team,” he said.

“Qualifying for the CAF Champions League is attainable,” Chembo said.