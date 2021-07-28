Eastern Province acting Permanent Secretary Josphat Lombe reveals that contrary to reports that there is a shortage of essential drugs, all health facilities in the region are adequately stocked.

And Mr Lombe has urged people not to be misled and lose confidence in health facilities by selfish individuals alleging that health facilities have run out of essential drugs.

ZANIS reports that the acting Permanent Secretary was speaking following a visit to verify availability of medicine supply at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) stores and two newly constructed mini hospitals in Kagunda and Magwero areas.

There, the Agency’s Customer Service Officer (CSO) Monica Mubiana took Mr Lombe around for a spot check on the supplies in stock and convinced him that there were no shortage of essential drugs in Eastern Province.

Ms Mubiana explained that the Agency has continued distributing essential drugs ranging from paracetamol and antibiotics and others to all health centers across the province.

She dispelled as unfounded speculation by some sections of society that the province has shortage of essential drugs.

“ The Agency also has in stock test kits for COVID-19 while some more stock is expected this week from Lusaka, “ she said.

During the tour , the two newly constructed health facilities were also found to be adequately stocked with medicines.

In response, Mr Lombe charged that it is not right for bad political elements in the province to start creating falsehoods about health centres lacking essential drugs in order to gain political mileage.

“I want to urge people not to be misled by some politicians as we know that it is an election year. Government is working effectively to ensure that people have access to medical services and health centres have essential drugs in stock,” he said.

Mr Lombe said Government through the Ministry of Health (MOH) has constructed 16 mini hospitals in Eastern Province to ensure that people have access to medical services as health is a human right.

He urged the people not to ignore the insinuations by some politicians adding that government is doing everything possible to improve their health welfare.

Meanwhile, Mr Lombe commended Provincial Health Director Gideon Zulu for his efforts to ensure the COVID-19 is effectively contained in the Eastern Province.

The acting PS implored the people in Province to start the fight against COVID-19 at household level.

“The best way to fight the Coronavirus is to start from our homes and communities. If we adequately fight Covid 19 at domestic level we will see that cases will reduce fast. Let us all follow and adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health,” he said.