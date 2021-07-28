With 16 days to go before 12 August polls , Patriotic Front (PF) Northern Province Presidential Campaign Manager, Geoffrey Mwamba, says Zambians should consider giving President Edgar Lungu another mandate as he has shown true leadership by delivering equal development across the country.

Mr Mwamba popularly known as GBM says President Lungu is a selfless man and has proven this to the people of Zambia and therefore needs another term to rule the country

“I can point at a lot of things that our President has done for his people across the country,” he said.

Mr Mwamba, who is also PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilization, said there is a need for people to give President Lungu another mandate for him to govern the country for another five years.

“Let us give him another chance to transform the country with vast development in all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Pointing out that President has taken infrastructural development in all sectors such as roads, trading places among others across the country,Mr Mwamba said this when he visited Tazara, Chiba, Chambeshi, Chikumanino and New Town markets in Kasama district to check on traders.

And PF Mayoral aspiring candidate for Kasama Municipality, Theresa Kolala, has commended the party for choosing females to stand on the Mayoral and Parliamentary tickets in Kasama in the coming elections.

“The PF has shown beyond reasonable doubt that they are promoting inclusiveness by appointing women at various leadership positions,” said Ms Kolala.

She has appealed to Kasama residents to give her an opportunity to be the mayor of the town and to also support the PF party by voting for their candidates.

The Mayoral aspirant has therefore pledged to work closely with residents of Kasama once elected as mayor.

Meanwhile, the socialist party says campaigns are going on well.

A Socialist Party official in Kasama, Pastor Fred Chanda, has also expressed confidence of winning in election