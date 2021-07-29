The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says there is nothing irregular with employers compelling their workers to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says employers have the right to determine the terms and conditions of service for employment including the Covid -19 vaccination.

He however notes that employees also have the right to accept or decline the terms and conditions of service if they are not satisfied and are at liberty to resign.

Mr . Muntengwa has insisted that employees stand to benefit from the vaccination as it will reduce the chances of them getting infected with the dreaded Corona virus.

“When the workers decline to get vaccinated, they will find somewhere where there is no such requirement,” Mr Muntengwa said.

He added, “It’s a matter of choice and it’s not a forcing matter and should not be looked at in that light.”

Mr Muntengwa said Section 85 of the Employment Act provides for employers to formulate health and and wellness policy in line with conditions of service.

“What is happening is that we are still in the infancy period of this virus but as we go, people will appreciate why vaccination is important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seed Co Zambia has clarified that the memo issued by its sister company in Zimbabwe on Covid vaccination requirement for staff does not apply to its local operations.

In a statement, Seed Co Zambia General Manager Guntila Muleya said the memo applies to Zimbabwe only and does not extend to Seed Co Zambia Limited