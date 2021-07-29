9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 29, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Nothing irregular with companies compelling workers to take Covid-19 vaccines-Labour Commissioner

By Chief Editor
48 views
0
Headlines Nothing irregular with companies compelling workers to take Covid-19 vaccines-Labour Commissioner
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says there is nothing irregular with employers compelling their workers to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says employers have the right to determine the terms and conditions of service for employment including the Covid -19 vaccination.

He however notes that employees also have the right to accept or decline the terms and conditions of service if they are not satisfied and are at liberty to resign.

Mr . Muntengwa has insisted that employees stand to benefit from the vaccination as it will reduce the chances of them getting infected with the dreaded Corona virus.

“When the workers decline to get vaccinated, they will find somewhere where there is no such requirement,” Mr Muntengwa said.

He added, “It’s a matter of choice and it’s not a forcing matter and should not be looked at in that light.”

Mr Muntengwa said Section 85 of the Employment Act provides for employers to formulate health and and wellness policy in line with conditions of service.

“What is happening is that we are still in the infancy period of this virus but as we go, people will appreciate why vaccination is important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seed Co Zambia has clarified that the memo issued by its sister company in Zimbabwe on Covid vaccination requirement for staff does not apply to its local operations.

In a statement, Seed Co Zambia General Manager Guntila Muleya said the memo applies to Zimbabwe only and does not extend to Seed Co Zambia Limited

Previous articleNext government should urgently address Kabwe lead pollution issue, human rights organizations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Nothing irregular with companies compelling workers to take Covid-19 vaccines-Labour Commissioner

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says there is nothing irregular with employers compelling their workers to get...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH promises to Lower the Price of Fertiliser from K800 to K250 in August when elected

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to lower the price of a 50kg bag of fertilizer, which according...
Read more

Hakainde Hichilema is the member of the African Liberal Network that advocates for Homosexuality-Nkandu Luo

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Patriotic Front Presidential running-mate Professor Nkandu Luo has advised the church against supporting candidates who are affiliated with organizations that are against Christian values. And...
Read more

UPND Accuse President Edgar Lungu of blocking HH from campaigning for the August 12 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The United Party for National Development has accused President Edgar Lungu of blocking the party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema from campaigning for the August...
Read more

Kwacha’s Strength is backed by Economic Fundamentals; Government Policy and High Copper Prices-Former Finance Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Former Minister of Finance, Bwalya Ng’andu has attributed the strengthening of the Kwacha to consistent high copper prices on the international market and renewed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.