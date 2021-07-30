Vice President Inonge Wina says government intends to recruit more agricultural extension officers to teach farmers new methods of farming in the face of climate change that poses a serious challenge to the agricultural sector.

Mrs. Wina also said government would continue to support the vulnerable people in society through the social cash transfer, which she said would be increased. Speaking in Ngabwe today, Mrs. Wina said government wants to promote development in Ngabwe in the next two years.

She added that government would want to have an aerodrome constructed in the district in order to exploit the tourism potential. She said all the developmental projects taking place in the district cannot be realised if the headmen and the community were not working with government.

Mrs. Wina reiterated that the creation of new districts was initiated by the late President Michael Sata. She feared that voting for another political party would reverse all the development activities that have been initiated by the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.

”These districts were created for a purpose due to challenges our people were facing by walking long distances. That is why PF felt the need to make these services available to our people who live in rural areas,” she said

Speaking earlier on behalf of headmen, Kennedy Kasongo commended government for the early delivery of farming inputs under the Fertilizer Input Support Programme (FISP). Mr. Kasongo further commended the government for the social cash transfer programme and for putting up communication towers in the district.

Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina has thanked traditional leaders in Ngabwe district for making sure that peace is maintained in the area during the campaigns for the forthcoming elections on August 12.

Mrs. Wina noted that there has been no serious clashes that have been recorded in the district since the inception of the campaign period.

She said this is because of the good leadership that traditional leaders have provided in the district.

Mrs. Wina was speaking in Ngabwe district in Central Province this afternoon when she held a meeting with the traditional leadership in the area.

And the Vice President stated that President Edgar Lungu remains committed to ensuring that the implementation of infrastructure development in the new district is completed.

Mrs. Wina noted that new districts are a creation of the Patriotic Front, hence the government is committed to ensuring that civil servants in these areas have decent accommodation while children have equal access to education among other services.

And chief Mwinuna thanked the government for the many developmental projects that have been implemented in Ngabwe district.

The traditional leader said it would not be fair for the people of Ngabwe to vote for other political parties or independent candidates when the development in the area is so visible.

Chief Mwinuna has since assured that the two traditional leaders in the area will continue working together to ensure that the headmen encourage people of Ngabwe to vote for the PF candidates and also sensitise them on challenges likely to be faced if they vote otherwise.

Meanwhile, chief Mukubwe thanked government for completing the construction of a mini hospital in the area.

He said once operational, the health facility will help address the many challenges people face when accessing health services.

Later, Mrs. Wina addressed headmen in the district and called on them to ensure that President Lungu and all the PF candidates are voted into power for continuity of developmental programmes.