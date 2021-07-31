9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Feature Politics
PF must stop abusing the Inspector General of Police-UPND

Feature Politics PF must stop abusing the Inspector General of Police-UPND
United Party for National Development(UPND) Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has advised the Patriotic Front to stop abusing the Inspector General of Police on the democratic change of government people want.
And Mr Liswaniso has continued to implore the UPND youths to continue mobilising the party and protect votes together with the citizens.

At a mobilisation meeting held in Matero, Friday, he said it is unfair that the police has continued to distract the UPND presidential alliance candidate Hakainde Hichilema’s national wide face mask distribution.

“PF SG Davies Mwila and Edgar Lungu stop abusing your colleague the IG, teargassing innocent citizens and distracting HH’s national wide distribution of face masks are unfair.
Here in Matero the police should know that people want change.

They swiftly came to listen to us the government in waiting on building and reuniting Zambia but it is too late they decided years back to support HH and UPND .

Let all political parties continue interacting with the people”A straight talking Liswaniso said.

The UPND National Youth Chairman has predicted more teargassing on innocent citizens by the police but encouraged them not to be afraid.

“Do not be afraid to safeguard change, Police is using maximum force to discourage you know that PF is under pressure and using them not to listen to the UPND alliance message of peace, unity and economic turn around as such remain calm” he said.

And Mr Liswaniso has urged all Zambians to turn up in large numbers on 12 th August 2021 to vote for Hakainde Hichilema and all the UPND alliance candidates.

“Limbani, be strong and remain united with peace as always guided by our peaceful president Hakainde Hichilema.

The UPND alliance is peaceful and as such we shall continue to maintain peace”Mr Liswaniso said.

