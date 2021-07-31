Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged civil servants in Luano district in Central Province to come up with ideas that would help the government to quickly develop the new districts.

Speaking yesterday when she addressed civil servants in Luano, Mrs. Wina said those working in rural districts must be proud that their names will go down in history as being among the founding people of the newly created district.

“Cadets from Cambridge were spending nights in the bush to create districts, even you must be proud because you will go into the history of the creation of the new district which will become a city,” she said.

The Vice President said civil servants must work with the government of the day to successfully implement government policies.

“People may not understand policies like the social cash transfer because they will think it is manna from heaven and yet there is a purpose for this programme which must be explained,” said Mrs. Wina.

She added that public workers did not come to the district in a vacuum but to serve the people by implementing the government policies.

“Covid-19 has also paralysed the economic activities for both big and small businesses and there is need to accelerate the social protection policy,” she said.

Mrs. Wina has further challenged civil servants to also participate in agriculture and cut down the cost of products which can be produced locally.

And Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association Luano branch chairperson Msana Mulenga said a new dawn has come for the civil service through the debt swap.

“We thank the PF and President Edgar Lungu for giving a debt relief to the civil service and we shall always be loyal to the government of the day,” he said.



Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the provincial administration in Central Province to prioritise the completion of infrastructure development in some areas that were declared districts in 2012 and 2013 by the late President Michael Sata.

Mrs. Wina said once infrastructure is completed in the new districts, civil servants will be motivated to work and stay in those places.

The Vice President said it was not by accident that Ngabwe and other new districts were created but that it was because the government wanted the people in the area to enjoy the government services.

She was speaking this afternoon in Ngabwe district in Central Province during a meeting with Ngabwe District Commissioner, Willard Rundale.

And Mrs. Wina said she was glad to learn that government programmes have been introduced in Ngabwe district and that they are progressing well despite the challenges faced as a new town.

Meanwhile, Ngabwe District Commissioner Willard Rundale said the new district has already started receiving its share of national development.

Mr. Rundale disclosed that health facilities have been constructed in the area which will help improve people’s access to health services.

He added that a lot of farmers have also benefited from the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) and the Food Security Pack (FSP0 among other empowerment programmes.