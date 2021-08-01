Chief Simamba of Siavonga District has castigated those who took part in the privatization exercise in the late 90’s.

Speaking when the PF Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace Chief Simamba said a few unpatriotic Zambians enriched themselves and left a lot of Zambians in misery

He said the architects of privatization did not study to see whether it was workable or not.

“There is no way you can sell national assets to foreigners. A lot of Zambians were left in misery because the privatization exercise was badly implemented. They did not study whether the exercise was workable or not,” Chief Simamba said.

“It’s only Zambians who can develop this country and we need to make Zambia a better place. Let’s work as a team and develop Zambia,” he said.

And the traditional leader called on Zambians to put politics aside and focus on development. He said politics cannot exist without development. Chief Simamba said as a traditional leader he has put development as a top priority because he wants to see an improvement in the lives of his people.

“Southern province is a province for all the 73 tribes and every Zambian is free to come and settle and invest here. As Zambians let’s put politics aside and focus on development. Politics will not exist without development and development is my first priority,” Chief Simamba said.

“A lot of development has taken place here in Siavonga. We had no electricity but this time we have and companies are coming up. I want to leave a legacy and make a difference in my chiefdom hence my desire to work with the Government of the day,” the traditional leader said.

And PF Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo said the major focus of the Patriotic Front is to develop Zambia. Professor Luo said Zambians should continue with the PF because it is the only party with a tested leadership, adding voting for the opposition party will take the country backward.

“We have laid a strong foundation in infrastructure development in agriculture, energy and people are seeing the fruits. We have a tested Government in place and it is time for our wealth to be enjoyed by Zambians. We will continue deliver,” Professor Luo said.

“Change in the early 90’s was not premised on research.Voting for UPND will take the country backwards because all national assets will be in the hands of foreigners. We can only develop if the assets are in the hands of Zambians, otherwise we will always remain spectators,” She said.

” Let’s not experiment with leadership, our friends, the UPND got 100 vehicles from their funders in exchange for national assets should they win the elections, ” Professor Luo said.