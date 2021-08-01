9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 1, 2021
I never offered to give house to HH if he wins-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
BOWMAN Lusambo has denied social media reports that he has offered to give his house to Hakainde Hichilema if the opposition leader wins the August 12th elections.

A widely shared post on social media attributed to Mr Lusambo alleges that he has offered to surrender his house to Mr Hichilema of he wins the presidential election.

Mr Hichilema apparently accepted the offer and later tweeted asking Mr Lusambo to prepare the title deeds as he is sure of winning the election.

But Mr Lusambo said he has never at any time offered to hand over his house to Mr Hichilema or any other person.

Speaking on Saturday Night Live programme on SUN FM, Mr Lusambo clarified that he never spoke to any Journalist or media institution about the issue.

“It’s not true. I don’t bet with losers. HH has already lost five times, why should I even waste my time betting with him?”

He added, “those are social media rumors and they should be ignored.”

Mr Lusambo who is the PF candidate for Kabushi Constituency said President Edgar Lungu is winning the election with a landslide and there should be no reason for anyone to stake a house to prove anything.

“Why should I offer my house when I know we have already won this election? It’s nonsense!!”

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu is assured of victory because of the many developmental achievements his government has scored.

He said the people of Zambia are resolved to give President Lungu a resounding victory in the August elections.

