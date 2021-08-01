9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 1, 2021
Kaindu Wants To End Zanaco's 5-Year League Drought This Season

New Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu wants to end the Lusaka clubs’ five-year FAZ Super League title drought.

Kaindu has returned to his childhood club Zanaco as head coach after two previous stints as assistant trainer and where he also won four league titles as a player.

He has signed a one-year deal at Sunset Stadium and replaces Chris Kaunda who mutually separated from Zanaco on July 30 after he was earlier sent on administrative leave on May 26.

“We haven’t won the league for some time now but I think if we can organize ourselves and focus and probably try and achieve our goal at the end of the day we can hopefully push for the championship and also consolidate our position in the CAF Champions League,” Kaindu said.

The seven-time FAZ Super League champions’ last top-flight title was in 2016 under Kaindu’s former Zanaco teammate and current Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba who has just won it with the Ndola club.

Meanwhile, Kaindu who was unveiled on August 1 has travelled with Zanaco for a 10-day pre-season training camp in Livingstone.

Zanaco finished second last season, 16 points behind Zesco and both clubs will represent Zambia in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

