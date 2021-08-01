The Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the killing of two suspected Patriotic Front (PF) supporters in Kanyama Township in Lusaka on July 30, 2021.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson, Mweelwa Muleya has described the killing as a horrendous act of depriving the victims of their right to life and has called for the perpetrators to be punished in accordance with the law in order to end impunity and prevent further criminal acts and grave violations or abuse of human rights.

“The brutal killing of the duo is repugnant to the fact that all human beings are endowed with reason and conscience and must act towards each other in a humane manner,” he said.

Mr. Muleya has advised that the country seriously assess the negative impact of drug abuse on crime and violation of human rights and develop a robust national rehabilitation programme, to create a humane society as a long term solution to the violence.

He said it is extremely regrettable that the apparent politically-related murder happened barely three days after the Commission called on all political party leaders to order their supporters to lay down their weapons of violence and stop all forms of violence.

Mr. Muleya has commended the Zambia Police Service for swiftly arresting the suspected perpetrators.

“The Commission commiserates with the families of the deceased male citizens. It is regrettable that life deprived can never be restored but the Commission prays that the unfettered wheels of justice will contribute to compensating their pain caused by the unbearable loss,” he said.

Mr. Muleya has appealed to various interest groups and institutions to allow Police to professionally and independently deal with the criminal matter without any form of interference or influence.

He has reiterated the commission’s call to all political party leaders to order their supporters to stop all acts of political and electoral violence and contribute to creating a peaceful environment for democratic and popular participation of the electorate to vote for candidates of their choice on August 12, 2021.



Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee, Brian Mundubile has condemned the violence which took place in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency that led to the death of two members of the party.

Mr. Mundubile said such barbaric behaviour must be condemned in the strongest terms. He said it is sad that lives could be lost in such a manner adding that no elective position is worth human blood.

“It is unacceptable that human life could be lost in that manner. No seat is worth blood. This cannot be condoned,” said Mr. Mundubile Mr. Mundubile, who is also PF Mporokoso Parliamentary candidate, has challenged opposition party leaders to emulate President Edgar Lungu who has strongly condemned violence.

He noted that the peace agreement that was signed by the political parties will not be meaningful, if leaders do not take responsibility to curb violence.

“If political leaders don’t take it upon themselves to stop violence, the peace accord that was signed will remain an academic exercise,” he said.