9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The Human Rights Commission condemns Kanyama killings

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
General News The Human Rights Commission condemns Kanyama killings
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the killing of two suspected Patriotic Front (PF) supporters in Kanyama Township in Lusaka on July 30, 2021.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson, Mweelwa Muleya has described the killing as a horrendous act of depriving the victims of their right to life and has called for the perpetrators to be punished in accordance with the law in order to end impunity and prevent further criminal acts and grave violations or abuse of human rights.

“The brutal killing of the duo is repugnant to the fact that all human beings are endowed with reason and conscience and must act towards each other in a humane manner,” he said.

Mr. Muleya has advised that the country seriously assess the negative impact of drug abuse on crime and violation of human rights and develop a robust national rehabilitation programme, to create a humane society as a long term solution to the violence.

He said it is extremely regrettable that the apparent politically-related murder happened barely three days after the Commission called on all political party leaders to order their supporters to lay down their weapons of violence and stop all forms of violence.

Mr. Muleya has commended the Zambia Police Service for swiftly arresting the suspected perpetrators.

“The Commission commiserates with the families of the deceased male citizens. It is regrettable that life deprived can never be restored but the Commission prays that the unfettered wheels of justice will contribute to compensating their pain caused by the unbearable loss,” he said.

Mr. Muleya has appealed to various interest groups and institutions to allow Police to professionally and independently deal with the criminal matter without any form of interference or influence.

He has reiterated the commission’s call to all political party leaders to order their supporters to stop all acts of political and electoral violence and contribute to creating a peaceful environment for democratic and popular participation of the electorate to vote for candidates of their choice on August 12, 2021.

GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Hon Brian Mundubile
GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Hon Brian Mundubile

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee, Brian Mundubile has condemned the violence which took place in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency that led to the death of two members of the party.

Mr. Mundubile said such barbaric behaviour must be condemned in the strongest terms. He said it is sad that lives could be lost in such a manner adding that no elective position is worth human blood.

“It is unacceptable that human life could be lost in that manner. No seat is worth blood. This cannot be condoned,” said Mr. Mundubile Mr. Mundubile, who is also PF Mporokoso Parliamentary candidate, has challenged opposition party leaders to emulate President Edgar Lungu who has strongly condemned violence.

He noted that the peace agreement that was signed by the political parties will not be meaningful, if leaders do not take responsibility to curb violence.

“If political leaders don’t take it upon themselves to stop violence, the peace accord that was signed will remain an academic exercise,” he said.

Previous articlePresident Lungu happy with church-Sumaili

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The Human Rights Commission condemns Kanyama killings

The Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the killing of two suspected Patriotic Front (PF) supporters in Kanyama Township...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Simamba castigates people who took part in the privatization exercise in the late 90s.

General News Chief Editor - 22
Chief Simamba of Siavonga District has castigated those who took part in the privatization exercise in the late 90's. Speaking when the PF Presidential...
Read more

Zambia commits to supporting the national education sector

General News Chief Editor - 5
Zambia has committed to supporting the national education sector by protecting and increasing the share of the national budget dedicated to education towards the global...
Read more

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit incurring huge costs in transporting Stranded cadres

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit DMMU says the unit is incurring a huge cost of transporting political party cadres who are left...
Read more

Police night raid nets 43 party cadres and recover machetes, knives, as well as some various illicit drugs

General News Chief Editor - 29
Forty-three people have been apprehended, after police raids last night in various parts of Lusaka, following yesterday’s killing of two people in Kanyama, during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.