9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia commits to supporting the national education sector

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
General News Zambia commits to supporting the national education sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has committed to supporting the national education sector by protecting and increasing the share of the national budget dedicated to education towards the global 20 percent benchmark.

According to a press statement released to the media by Abigail Chaponda, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom,
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary, Jabbin Mulwanda made the commitment in a video, during a two-day Global Partnership for Education (GPE) summit held in South-West London.

“The Republic of Zambia is committed to supporting our national education sector by protecting and increasing the share of the national budget dedicated to Education towards the global 20% benchmark. The education shares in 2021 was 11.8 percent, in 2022, it will be at 13.19 percent and by 2023, we commit to increasing this by 14.25 percent. These projections are aligned to the country’s medium term expenditure framework,” he said.

The Summit was attended by a host of developing world leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK had pledged £430 million last month to the global partnership for education (GPE) in the face of “difficult financial circumstances” after the coronavirus pandemic.

GPE has launched an ambitious financing campaign to raise at least US $5 billion over 5 years to change children’s lives through education. The funds will help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories, which are home to more than 1 billion children and more than 80% of the world’s out-of-school children. An equally important campaign goal is to ensure that domestic education expenditure is protected.

Fully-funded, GPE will leverage the partnerships and mobilize the resources needed to enable 175 million girls and boys to learn, reach 140 million more students with professionally trained teachers, enroll 88 million more children in school – including 46 million more girls – and help governments save $16 billion through more efficient spending.

GPE calls on countries to prioritize, protect and increase domestic financing towards the global benchmark of 20% of total public expenditure to leave no one behind and mitigate potential for huge losses in human capital.

GPE is also calling on countries to ensure education budgets are more equitable, allocated and spent to reach the most marginalized, and efficient, every dollar spent goes as far as possible to improve learning.

Issued by: Abigail Chaponda (Mrs.)
First Secretary | Press and Public Relations
Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Previous articleThe Verification Process of Ballot Papers for the August 12, 2021 General Elections is now Complete

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia commits to supporting the national education sector

Zambia has committed to supporting the national education sector by protecting and increasing the share of the national budget dedicated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit incurring huge costs in transporting Stranded cadres

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit DMMU says the unit is incurring a huge cost of transporting political party cadres who are left...
Read more

Police night raid nets 43 party cadres and recover machetes, knives, as well as some various illicit drugs

General News Chief Editor - 26
Forty-three people have been apprehended, after police raids last night in various parts of Lusaka, following yesterday’s killing of two people in Kanyama, during...
Read more

Veep urges civil servants to come up with district development ideas

General News Chief Editor - 10
Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged civil servants in Luano district in Central Province to come up with ...
Read more

Book Aid UK donates STEM books to Zambia Library Service

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of General Education, through the Zambia Library Service, has flagged off the distribution of 6,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) books...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.