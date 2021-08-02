The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has with immediate effect suspended the UPND campaigns in Lusaka’s Kanyama constituency. This follows the killing of two PF cadres in the area last Friday, in a rival political group clash.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga has confirmed the indefinite suspension in a statement, issued in Lusaka today. Ms. Luhanga has said the commission had instituted investigations into the murder of Davies Kabunda, aged 37, and Danny Kasongo, aged 30.

She has explained that the commission’s decision is in pursuant to Article 229 of the Republican Constitution. To this effect, Ms. Luhanga said that the UPND will not be allowed to conduct any form of the campaign in Kanyama and police have been informed to enforce the ban.

And in another twist, UPND has claimed that murdered Danny Chingangu, of Lusaka’s Kanyama compound, is their member contrary to information shared by the Zambia police service and the Patriotic Front, suggesting the deceased was a PF member.

This is according to UPND alliance chair for elections, Garry Nkombo, who addressed the media in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nkombo has further accused the Zambia Police service and the electoral commission of Zambia of applying double standards and dramatizing the death of the two youths.

Meanwhile, the Commission has extended the accreditation exercise for the second time by two more days and will end on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.

Ms. Luhanga said the extension of accreditation is meant to clear institutions that have already applied and received approval letters from the Commission.

She said that the Commission will not receive fresh applications as the deadline for submission and approvals of applications was July 30th, 2021.

Below is the full statement from ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia on 31st July 2021 issued a statement over the incident in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka in which lives of two Patriotic Front supporters were lost under gruesome circumstances.

The Commission also indicated that it had instituted investigations in the matter and appropriate action would be taken.

The Commission has pursuant to Article 229, Sub-article 2 (e) of the Republican Constitution and Subparagraphs 4 (1) (c) (d) (i) and 11 (d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct suspended indefinitely, subject to review with immediate effect all manner of political campaigns for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kanyama Constituency, Lusaka District.

In this regard, the concerned political party will not be allowed to conduct any form of campaigns in the said jurisdiction.

In the same vein, the Zambia Police should not allow any political activities by the affected party.

Patricia Luhanga

Corporate Affairs Manager

For/The Chief Electoral Officer

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA