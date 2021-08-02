Fashion Sakala is set for his UEFA Champions League debut at Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday in an away date against Swedish champions Malmo.

Rangers are chasing their first UEFA Champions League group stage appearance since the 2010/2011 season.

The Chipolopolo striker is in Rangers coach Steven Gerrards team that is in Sweden ahead of Tuesday evenings UEFA Champions League third round, first leg qualifier.

This will be Fashion’s second successive competitive game for the Scottish champions after making a very quiet league debut in Saturdays 3-0 home win at home over Livingston.

The Chipolopolo striker was substituted in the 71st minute after failing to find the target.

Meanwhile, Rangers will host Malmo in the final leg on August 10.

Winner over both legs will face Greek champions Olympiakos or Bulgarian side Ludogoret in the pre-group stage round to be played over two legs on August 17/18 and August 24/25.