9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 2, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fashion Sakala Set for UEFA Champions League Debut With Rangers

By sports
49 views
0
Sports Fashion Sakala Set for UEFA Champions League Debut With Rangers
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fashion Sakala is set for his UEFA Champions League debut at Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday in an away date against Swedish champions Malmo.

Rangers are chasing their first UEFA Champions League group stage appearance since the 2010/2011 season.

The Chipolopolo striker is in Rangers coach Steven Gerrards team that is in Sweden ahead of Tuesday evenings UEFA Champions League third round, first leg qualifier.

This will be Fashion’s second successive competitive game for the Scottish champions after making a very quiet league debut in Saturdays 3-0 home win at home over Livingston.

The Chipolopolo striker was substituted in the 71st minute after failing to find the target.

Meanwhile, Rangers will host Malmo in the final leg on August 10.

Winner over both legs will face Greek champions Olympiakos or Bulgarian side Ludogoret in the pre-group stage round to be played over two legs on August 17/18 and August 24/25.

Previous articleGrades 7, 10, 11, and 12 resume contact classes on August 5th, Government announces

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fashion Sakala Set for UEFA Champions League Debut With Rangers

Fashion Sakala is set for his UEFA Champions League debut at Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday in an away date...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kaindu Wants To End Zanaco’s 5-Year League Drought This Season

Sports sports - 0
New Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu wants to end the Lusaka clubs’ five-year FAZ Super League title drought. Kaindu has returned to his childhood club Zanaco...
Read more

ZANACO re-hires Kelvin Kaindu

Sports Chief Editor - 0
Kelvin Kaindu has been confirmed as Sensational Zanaco's head coach, returning for a third stint in charge at the club on 1-year deal. He replaces...
Read more

Chilumba Gets Kansanshi Dynamos Job

Sports sports - 0
Coach Tennant Chilumba is promising improved results at Kansanshi Dynamos after joining the newly promoted FAZ Super Division side on a two year deal. Chilumba...
Read more

Fashion Makes Winning League Start at Glasgow Rangers

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Saturday afternoon made a modest but winning start on his competitive debut for Glasgow Rangers who kicked-off their Scottish...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.