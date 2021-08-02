The Patriotic Front (PF) has held its fifth virtual rally ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Speaking during the virtual rally, PF aspiring candidate for Kankoyo Constituency in Mufulira, Edward Chomba has appealed to the electorate to turn in large numbers and vote for President Edgar Lungu.

Bishop Chomba said President Lungu has demonstrated sound leadership from the time he was ushered into office.

He stressed that President Lungu has managed to hold the country together amid disasters such as floods, army warm attacks, energy crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Chomba commended the Head of State for providing steady leadership to ensure that the country’s economy does not collapse.

Meanwhile, he has condemned politics of violence which should be entertained as it has the potential to divide the country.

Speaking at the same event, Former Minister of National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme says the effect of COVID-19 has negatively affected the country’s economy.

Mr Chiteme stated that the high prices of goods and services should not be blamed on President Lungu but the advent of COVID-19.

And Former United Party for National Development (UPND) Mbabala Member of Parliament, Ephraim Belemu has implored Zambians to rally behind President Lungu and the PF party.

Mr Belemu said Zambia needs tested leadership that President Lungu has been providing in stirring the country’s economy.

The former Mbabala law maker commended President Lungu for constructing the first ever secondary school in the area, since Zambia gained independence in 1964.

Mr Belemu served as UPND Member of Parliament for two terms from 2011 to 2021 when he resigned to join PF.