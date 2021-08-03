Ex-Zambia and Nkana defender Joseph Musonda has joined FAZ Super Division side Prison Leopards as Physical Trainer.

Musonda was unveiled by Prison in Kabwe on Monday.

He previously worked as Nkana physical trainer until his demotion to Young Nkana last April.

Musonda has joined the Prison bench composed of head coach Albert Kachinga and his assistants Humphrey Malikoni, Collins Mulenga and Sitali Mulife, the goalkeeper coach.

Meanwhile, Prison have retained Congolese Ishmael Balanga as technical director ahead of the 2021/22 season.