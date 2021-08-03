9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Joseph Musonda Joins Prison Leopards Bench

By sports
49 views
0
Sports Joseph Musonda Joins Prison Leopards Bench
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ex-Zambia and Nkana defender Joseph Musonda has joined FAZ Super Division side Prison Leopards as Physical Trainer.

Musonda was unveiled by Prison in Kabwe on Monday.

He previously worked as Nkana physical trainer until his demotion to Young Nkana last April.

Musonda has joined the Prison bench composed of head coach Albert Kachinga and his assistants Humphrey Malikoni, Collins Mulenga and Sitali Mulife, the goalkeeper coach.

Meanwhile, Prison have retained Congolese Ishmael Balanga as technical director ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Previous articleCOVID certificate not mandatory in schools

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Joseph Musonda Joins Prison Leopards Bench

Ex-Zambia and Nkana defender Joseph Musonda has joined FAZ Super Division side Prison Leopards as Physical Trainer. Musonda was unveiled...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fashion Sakala Set for UEFA Champions League Debut With Rangers

Sports sports - 3
Fashion Sakala is set for his UEFA Champions League debut at Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday in an away date against Swedish champions Malmo. Rangers are...
Read more

Kaindu Wants To End Zanaco’s 5-Year League Drought This Season

Sports sports - 0
New Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu wants to end the Lusaka clubs’ five-year FAZ Super League title drought. Kaindu has returned to his childhood club Zanaco...
Read more

ZANACO re-hires Kelvin Kaindu

Sports Chief Editor - 0
Kelvin Kaindu has been confirmed as Sensational Zanaco's head coach, returning for a third stint in charge at the club on 1-year deal. He replaces...
Read more

Chilumba Gets Kansanshi Dynamos Job

Sports sports - 2
Coach Tennant Chilumba is promising improved results at Kansanshi Dynamos after joining the newly promoted FAZ Super Division side on a two year deal. Chilumba...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.