LAZ tells Zambia Police to Stop blocking HH from accessing the electorates

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has expressed concern over reports that the police restricted the United Party for National Development (UPND) president HAkainde Hichilema to hold campaigns in Chipata district in Eastern Province.

LAZ President Abyudi Shonga said the law allows all candidates that have successfully lodged their nominations to freely access the electorate.

In a press statement issued to the media, Mr Shonga stated that according to the Electoral Process Act of 2016, the campaign period is to be held three months prior to elections, and candidates are free to access the electorate in order to canvas for votes.

“It is common knowledge that the period was declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in line with the provisions of section 28(3) of the Electoral Process Act, 2016,” he added.

Mr Shonga has since urged the police to desist from hindering any political party to access the electorate, during this period to enable the people to choose their leader.

“LAZ encourages the police to carry out their functions professionally and bow only to the law,” he said.

He said the police must allow free campaigns subject to adherence to the COVID-19 health guidelines.

Previous articleECZ Suspends UPND Campaigns in Kanyama as the opposition party claims one of the victims was their member

