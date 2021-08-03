Masautso Tembo has been elevated to head coach at Power Dynamos for the 2021/2022 season.

The ex-Zambia striker has been handed the post for the rest of this season after serving in an interim role in the closing stages of the 2020/2021 season after former Power coach Perry Mutapa was sent on administrative leave.

“Power Dynamos Football Club has appointed Masautso Tembo as head coach in an interim capacity until further notice. Tembo has until his appointment been the club’s assistant Coach,” Power said in a statement.

Tembo arrived at Power as Mutapa’s assistant in November 2019 and the pair earned their first coaching success in 2015 when they steered Lusaka Dynamos back to the FAZ Super League after a five-year absence.

In his five games in charge at the end of the season, Tembo won three and lost two.