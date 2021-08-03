A little-known company called Lee Bridge Limited has come forward to claim the ownership of the mobile phones and accessories onboard an Emirates Cargo Flight that also delivered Election materials for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

In a statement not signed and released to the media by the company’s management, Lee Bridge Limited said that the company is an Agent for Infinix Mobility of Hong Kong, and as s distributors of Infinix Phones, ordered the consignment from Hong Kong and paid contracted Emirates to transport them to Lusaka Zambia.

The Company further said that they are ready to contribute to the enhancement of integrity in elections by keeping the phones and accessories at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport until after the elections.

Below is the full statement

Following unsubstantiated media reports regarding the arrival of mobile phones and accessories on board an Emirates Cargo Flight that also delivered Election materials for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Management of Lee Bridge would like to state the following.

That indeed the phones and accessories belong to Lee Bridge Limited a company based in Lusaka Zambia that is an Agent for Infinix Mobility of Hong Kong. Lee Bridge as distributors of Infinix Phones ordered the consignment from Hong Kong and paid contracted Emirates to transport them to Lusaka Zambia.

Our organisation had no advance knowledge that our consignment would be delivered on the same cargo plane carrying sensitive materials which are Election materials for the forthcoming General elections.

We were only made aware of the development when we received several inquiries from third parties.

Lee Bridge and Infinix Mobility have no role to play in Zambian Politics but business to help Zambia attain the middle income country status by investing in communication technology which is a prerequisite for economic development.

We take this opportunity to urge our friends from the Fourth Estate (The Media) to verify facts before publishing them in order to avoid alarming the public like in this case.

We are making every effort to have Emirates explain to the Zambian people how our consignment from Hong Kong found itself aboard a chartered plane by the ECZ.

On our part, we are ready to contribute to enhancement of integrity in elections by keeping the phones and accessories at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport until after elections.

Once again Lee Bridge is calling for balance reporting in order to avoid speculation.