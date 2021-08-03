A Zambian national, Marjorie Mpundu replacing outgoing Kenyan Mukami Kariuki as World Bank country manager in Zimbabwe.

Ms. Mpundu who is a lawyer by training and will be taking over from Kenyan national Mukami Kariuki who officially finishes her tour of duty this week.

The global monetary fund organization announced the changes in a letter dated 28 July 2021 addressed to “all diplomatic missions and “international organizations” in Zimbabwe.

“The World Bank Country Office in the Republic of Zimbabwe presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Republic of Zimbabwe, and has the honor to inform that Ms. Rosemary Mukami Kariuki, World Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe, will complete her assignment on July 31,2021.

“The World Bank Country Office in the Republic of Zimbabwe would also like to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Republic of Zimbabwe, all Diplomatic Missions and Organizations accredited to the Republic of Zimbabwe, that Ms. Marjorie Mpundu, is the Country Manager for Zimbabwe with effect from August 1, 2021,” the global bank announced.

Outgoing manager, Ms Kariuki appreciated the organization for the support during her time in the southern African country.

“In completing her duties, Ms. Kariuki would like to express her sincere appreciation for the strong relations, cooperation, and partnership between the World Bank and all its partners in Zimbabwe,” discloses the letter.

The global bank also affirmed its commitment to working with the government and various groups in achieving developmental goals.

“The World Bank Country Office in the Republic of Zimbabwe avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Republic of Zimbabwe, all Diplomatic Missions and Organizations accredited to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the assurances of its highest consideration,” the statement reads.