Three children of the same family have been burnt to death while two others sustained serious burns after the house they were sleeping in caught fire in Chambeshi Village of Mungwi District.

The two survivors have since been admitted in Kasama General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Father of the deceased children, Edmond Chitula who narrated the ordeal to ZANIS said the incident happened on Tuesday morning around 04:00 hours when the children were sleeping in the makeshift house.

Mr Chitula said the family had gone to Chambeshi village to harvest rice on the Chambeshi plains.

He said the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

And the Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has come to the aid of the bereaved family by providing food stuffs and coffins.

Mungwi District Commissioner, Bridget Chitundu who rushed to the scene said the government is saddened with the loss of young children who died in the inferno.

She assured the family that the government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu will make sure that those who are admitted are given the best treatment.

Mrs Chitundu further advised parents to be leaving their children back home where their safety is guaranteed.

She said children are subjected to a number of dangers in the fields hence the need for parents to leave them back in the village.

Meanwhile, fire has also swept through the carpentry and joinery workshop in Kasama’s Chikumanino area belonging to Mr Joseph Mukuka.

The fire which started around 05:00 hours this morning has destroyed everything to ashes.

Mr Mukuka has since called on well-wishers to come to his aid and help him as the workshop is the only source of income to feed his family.

He said he has lost properties worth over K250, 000 in the inferno.