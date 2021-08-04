United Party For National Development (UPND) Lusaka district deputy youth spokesperson, Bonus Shendi has asked ECZ to rescind its decision to suspend his party from conducting any campaign activity in Kanyama saying that the decision is unfair as UPND is the victim of PF violence.

Mr. Shendi said that the investigation by ECZ leaves much to be desired and a sheer waste of time meant to blindfold Zambians. Shendi wonders how ECZ investigates a case that already knows the perpetrators, the PF who on many occasions have attacked the UPND.

The UPND campaign center was attacked and structure destroyed by well-known PF thugs yet ECZ wants to blame the victim and remain quiet on the causer of political violence.

Further, Shendi says it is in the public domain that PF is a violent party that has no regard for human rights. He says not long ago right at their party secretariat, PF showed the world who they really are when they attacked each other and fought on camera.

He says UPND youths are well disciplined and principled who respects human rights and believe that all Zambians have the constitutional right to support a party of their choice.

“Our youths are principled and disciplined that they can’t fight a person just because he belongs to a different political party,” Shendi said.

And Shendi has since called for free and fair elections in the Lusaka district saying no blood should be shed because of politics.