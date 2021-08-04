9.5 C
Sports
Zambia’s Olympics Ends With Siame Exit

Sprinter Sydney Siame has exited Tokyo Olympic Games at the first round stage.

Siame on Tuesday morning failed to qualify to the semifinals of Mens 200m after clocking 21.01seconds to finish fourth in Heat 4.

America’s Knighton Erriyon won Heat Four with 20:55 seconds followed by Edward Alonso and Robin Vanderbemden respectively.

Knighton, Alonso and Vanderbemden have advanced to the semi-finals.

Siame was Zambia’s last hope in Tokyo after fellow runner Rhoda Njobvu’sr Olympics campaign ended on Monday morning.

Njobvu finished fourth in Heat 4 of the women’s 200m race after clocking 23.33 seconds.

