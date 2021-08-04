Striker Fashion Sakala made a losing start on his UEFA Champions League debut with Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday night.

Rangers lost 2-1 away to Swedish champions Malmo in their third round, first leg match.

Sakala was a used substitute by the Scottish champions and came on in the 63rd minute as the Rangers trailed 2-0.

Malmo broke the deadlock just after halftime with two quick goals from 2-0 lead through Soren Rieks in the 47th minute and Veljko Birmancevic in the 49th minute.

Sakala had a great opportunity in the 79th minute but his header went wide and it took a stoppage time goal from Steven Davis to lighten Rangers’ burden heading in the final leg on August 10 at Ibrox.

Winner over both legs will face Greek champions Olympiakos or Bulgarian side Ludogoret in the pre-group stage round to be played over two legs on August 17/18 and August 24/25.

Rangers are seeking their first UEFA Champions League group stage appearance since the 2010/2011 season.