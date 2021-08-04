Striker Alex Ngonga is back in the Zambia national team to fight for a place for this September’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

The Nkana striker is part of the provisional 30-member home-based team unveiled by interim Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi on Wednesday.

Chambeshi will hold his first training camp with the local call-ups this Thursday, August 5 in Lusaka.

Ngonga returns to the Zambia fold for the first time since 2018 before suffering a long-term injury.

His Chipolopolo return comes after he helped inspire Nkana’s FAZ Super League’s survival after scoring 8 goals during his first three months at the record-13-time champions after leaving their Kitwe archrivals Power Dynamos as a free agent last April.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo will face Mauritania on match-day-one on September 1 away in Nouchakott before hosting Tunisia on September 5 in Ndola.

Match-day-three and four is scheduled for October when Zambia play Equatorial Guinea in a Group B doubleheader starting away on October 6 and at home on October 10 in Lusaka.

GOALKEEPERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi,Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba , Solomon Sakala (Both Zesco United), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars),Dominic Chanda, Field Kandela (both Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco),Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

MIDFIELDERS: Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba ,Dickson Chapa,Chanda Mukuka (all Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco),Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Miguel Chaiwa (Samuel Academy),Roderick Kabwe (unattached),Spencer Sautu(Power Dynamos) ,Harrison Chisala (Nkana),Julius Kumwenda (Athletico Lusaka)

FORWARDS: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Alex Ngonga (Nkana), Joseph Sabobo Banda, Francis Mutalange (both Athletico Lusaka), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)