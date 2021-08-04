President Edgar Lungu has not been issued with an invitation to attend the presidential debate on the Lusaka based private station, Diamond TV.
In a statement to the media, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the television station did not formally invite President Lungu for the programme, and as such the President will not attend the debate.
Mr Chipampe said neither his office nor the Office of the Principal Private Secretary has received any correspondence requesting the Head of State to appear on the programme.
“Therefore, President Lungu has not been officially invited to any debate thus far and hence would not be attending the debate. State House would therefore like to advise organisations seeking to have the President at their functions to follow official channels of communication,” he said.
Diamond TV has been advertising the debate which will be televised tonight, purporting that President Lungu will be among other aspiring presidential candidates set to participate in the programme.
Don’t chicken out, Zambians deserve to know what your plans are and why they should vote for you. It’s a lame excuse, as ECL is known to not attending such debates.
President Lungu cannot even debate with anyone, actually many people would have been shocked to see him debating other candidates. It is a pity that our humble president is not humble enough to articulate issue and explain his agenda and vision for the country and the masses. The president lacks charisma and zeal. PF should just send someone to represent the president to save face. All those people who have been having the virtual meetings can represent the president well, he can just give instruction period!
He is scared of being asked how he accumulated $2.3 million in 18 months of office……..48/48……mukula……FIC reports
And why he has let zambians get terrorised by his PF thugs….
As if he would if an invitation was delivered. We have a shy President. I even wonder how he used to present cases in court. Oh, I see, he worked in a law firm where other lawyers are at hand to help. Lungu has never answered a single question from a proper Zambian journalist ever since he became a politician.
A friend of mine wrote something interesting. When you sit an exam, your paper is marked according the answers you have given and not what you intend to answer in the next exam. PF are to be judged on what they have already done. They should not be saying what they are going to do. The opposition parties are the ones to sell their manifestos. Zambians have already marked the PF paper. Grade is D+. Comment: Could do better, with the help of extra tuition.