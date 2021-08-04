President Edgar Lungu has not been issued with an invitation to attend the presidential debate on the Lusaka based private station, Diamond TV.

In a statement to the media, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the television station did not formally invite President Lungu for the programme, and as such the President will not attend the debate.

Mr Chipampe said neither his office nor the Office of the Principal Private Secretary has received any correspondence requesting the Head of State to appear on the programme.

“Therefore, President Lungu has not been officially invited to any debate thus far and hence would not be attending the debate. State House would therefore like to advise organisations seeking to have the President at their functions to follow official channels of communication,” he said.

Diamond TV has been advertising the debate which will be televised tonight, purporting that President Lungu will be among other aspiring presidential candidates set to participate in the programme.