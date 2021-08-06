Bread of Life Church International General Overseer Bishop Imakando has refuted information circulating on social media that he has cut a deal with UPND president Hakahinde Hichilema, who is the presidential candidate of the UPND Alliance.

In a statement released to the media, Bishop Imakando said that he did not hold any meeting with Mr. Hichilema on July 30th 2021 as alleged in the caption of a picture in which he is shown standing alongside the UPND leader and Pastor Kangwa Chileshe, a UPND member.

According to the statement , the picture in question was taken on February 25th, 2018, at his church’s visitors’ lounge when Mr Hichilema and his encourage attended a Sunday service at the Blessing Centre in Emmasdale, Lusaka.

the statement further said: “Allegations that a secret meeting was held between the Bishop and UPND president are baseless and malicious. Like other politicians from different political parties, Mr Hichilema has occasionally visited our church to worship with us

However, he has not visited us in the recent past. ”

The statement concluded by saying that the allegation against Bishop Imakando, like similar ones that have been orchestrated against him in the recent past, must be dismissed with deserved contempt.

Meanwhile, Christian Coalition Zambia President, Charles Mwape has condemned Bread of Life Church International, General Overseer Joseph Imakando for the statement he made during a sermon in church.

Professor Mwape has described the statement by Bishop Imakando as abuse and politicising of the pulpit.

Professor Mwape said that what Bishop Imakando is doing is taking advantage of his members by telling them that it is time for change, adding that the statement is wrong and must be condemned.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Professor Mwape said Bishop Imakando should find a proper platform to speak his political mind and not abuse congregants in the name of preaching the word of God.

Professor Mwape has called on Bishop Imakando to apologise to the congregants and find a political platform on which to speak his mind.

He said failure to apologise will mean the Bread of Life Church International is a political movement promoting the agenda of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Bread of Life Church International General Overseer Bishop Joseph Imakando is quoted in some sections of online media telling his congregants that, August is the month for change.

But when contacted for a comment, Bishop Imakando said people misinterpreted his sermon as he does not belong to any political party.