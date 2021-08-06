The United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province through the district conflict management committee have conducted a joint road show to denounce electoral violence before, during and after the August, 12 general elections.

Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) district Conflict Management Committee Chairperson, Sylvester Mushoke said the event was organized with the objective of showing political parties followers that they can peacefully coexist regardless of their political affiliation.

Pastor Mushoke said it is important for political party leaders to show their commitment to upholding peace by embracing each other publicly.

“We are here with these political parties to sensitize the members of the public on the importance of upholding peace and violence free campaigns in this year’s general elections”, he said.

Pastor Mushoke indicated that peace is cardinal in the electoral process hence the decision to bring the political parties together and remind them of the need to avoid any form of electoral violence.

And both UPND and PF have praised the district conflict management committee for coming up with the idea further promising to uphold peace.

PF district Chairperson, Henry Kakisa said members of various political parties should embrace each other because the differences in political ideologies does not make them enemies.

Meanwhile, UPND district secretary, Skyton Kaivwa advised residents in the district against fighting one another because they are one despite belonging to different political parties.

And some residents talked by ZANIS applauded the two parties for sending a clear picture to their followers to desist from political violence.

Hendrix Kachola said seeing the two major political parties in the district carrying out public sensitisation against political violence together will send a clear picture to their followers that there is no benefit in violence.

“I am very much happy to see these two political parties together sensitizing their members on upholding peaceful elections, this should continue,” Mr Kachola said.