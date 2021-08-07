Solwezi District Health Director, Chipili Lengwe has appealed to people of Solwezi to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Lengwe said 2,000 Johnson and Johnsons vaccines were allocated for Solwezi and that people should utilize the opportunity by getting vaccinated and protecting themselves against the pandemic.

He said this during the launch of the vaccine at the urban clinic in Solwezi today.

Meanwhile Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga, was among the people that got vaccinated and also encouraged others to get the vaccine.

She also encouraged the media fraternity to protect themselves against the COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.

“This vaccine is safe and people should not be scared. I have taken mine and I feel okay,” she said

North-western province has received a total of 9,000 Johnsons and Johnson’s vaccine which has been shared among the 11 districts within the region.