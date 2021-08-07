President Edgar Lungu has assured workers at Mupepetwe Engineering and Contracting Company of government support.

Speaking during the tour of the institution in Serenje yesterday, President Lungu regretted the fact that everything that was put up at the institution during the Kaunda administration was destroyed when UNIP left office.

He however assured that the Patriotic Front(PF) government was determined to take the institution back to its original status.

”What happened here is that when MMD took over, they destroyed everything Dr Kaunda had put up but here we are putting up things within a short period of time but we will be there,” he said.

And addressing staff at MECCO, President Lungu urged staff not to lose hope but that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the place regains its original status.

He promised the workers that government will procure new equipment by September this year.

ZANIS reports that MECCO General Manager Masiye Tembo led the Head of State and his Entourage on a conducted tour of the institution.

And President Edgar Lungu later met Chief Kabamba, Chibale and Chieftainess Serenje in Chief Kabamba’s chiefdom.

During the meeting, the President assured the chiefs that peace would be maintained in next week’s Presidential and general elections.

President Lungu also said K3 million had been released for youth empowerment programmes in central province and two Rosa mini buses have already been procured and stationed at the provincial administration.

Earlier Chief Kabamba thanked government for the continued development in the area.