Government has noted the low numbers of death and birth registration despite having the enactment of the law in 1973.

Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali observed that only 14 per cent of death and birth were registered according to the 2018 national demographic health survey report.

Mr Bukali said it is against this background that the Ministry of Home Affairs with other stakeholders in the civil registration developed the 2015-2019 national strategic plan for improving and reforming civil registration and the 2021-2025 successor strategic plan.

Mr Bukali disclosed this in a speech read for him by his Assistant Secretary Richard Mulwanda during the official opening of the Mongu Birth and Death Certification centre.

Mr Bukali said the centre is meant to improve the issuance of birth and death much faster than waiting for certification from Lusaka.

He emphasized the importance of birth registration which is a legal identity for one to access basic social services and further is protection to children from age-related abuse such as child marriage, trafficking, labour and defilement among others.

The PS urged the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship and traditional leaders to sensitise people on birth and death registration.

And speaking at the same event, Acting Registrar General Alick Mvula said the Mongu certification centre has been established at a cost of over K600, 000 with support from UNICEF.

He also added that the production capacity will be 48, 000 birth certificates in a year.