9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Ministry of Home Affairs Opens a Birth and Death Certification Center in Mongu

By Chief Editor
49 views
0
Rural News Ministry of Home Affairs Opens a Birth and Death Certification Center in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has noted the low numbers of death and birth registration despite having the enactment of the law in 1973.

Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali observed that only 14 per cent of death and birth were registered according to the 2018 national demographic health survey report.

Mr Bukali said it is against this background that the Ministry of Home Affairs with other stakeholders in the civil registration developed the 2015-2019 national strategic plan for improving and reforming civil registration and the 2021-2025 successor strategic plan.

Mr Bukali disclosed this in a speech read for him by his Assistant Secretary Richard Mulwanda during the official opening of the Mongu Birth and Death Certification centre.

Mr Bukali said the centre is meant to improve the issuance of birth and death much faster than waiting for certification from Lusaka.

He emphasized the importance of birth registration which is a legal identity for one to access basic social services and further is protection to children from age-related abuse such as child marriage, trafficking, labour and defilement among others.

The PS urged the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship and traditional leaders to sensitise people on birth and death registration.

And speaking at the same event, Acting Registrar General Alick Mvula said the Mongu certification centre has been established at a cost of over K600, 000 with support from UNICEF.

He also added that the production capacity will be 48, 000 birth certificates in a year.

Previous articlePolice arrest 5 people for possessing fake kwacha, dollar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Home Affairs Opens a Birth and Death Certification Center in Mongu

Government has noted the low numbers of death and birth registration despite having the enactment of the law in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police arrest 5 people for possessing fake kwacha, dollar

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Five people have been arrested for being in possession of K190, 700 and US$38,000 counterfeit notes. Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed...
Read more

President Lungu commissions Maposa secondary school

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu says government will continue to work with the church in order to attain development in all sectors of the economy. ...
Read more

Mafinga and Chinsali Districts Receive Ballot Papers

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Mafinga Constituency has received ballot papers to be used in next week general elections. District Electoral Officer Francis Ndola confirmed having received...
Read more

President Lungu promises to revive Mupepetwe Engineering Company in Serenje

Rural News Chief Editor - 42
President Edgar Lungu has assured workers at Mupepetwe Engineering and Contracting Company of government support. Speaking during the tour of the institution in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.