Partners in Mission Works (PIMW) has held a match past in preparation for the National Prayer summit to be held on August 8, 2021 at National house of prayer.

Speaking on behalf of the Mission president, Serge Changa, Director of Programmes Ruth Mulenga says the event is a build up to the National Prayer summit aimed at praying for peace in the country before, during and after the August 12, 2021 general elections.

She said Zambia is a Christian National and as such citizens need to realize their Christian values and uphold them especially during the election period.

Ms Mulenga indicated that the general public must follow their Christian beliefs and maintain the peace that Zambia has always enjoyed.

She added that the main purpose of the event is to remind Zambians of their Christian values and beliefs so that they join the rest of the nation in praying for the country before, during, and after the general elections.

‘’I would like to call upon all members of the general public to offer a prayer for peace in our country Zambia as we head to the polls on August 8,2021,’’ said Ms Mulenga.

‘’As the bible say in the book of 2 Chronicles 7:14, if my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land,’’ she noted.