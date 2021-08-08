President Edgar Lungu today joined hundreds of Christians who gathered at the National House of Prayer grounds to pray for the nation as Zambians prepare to vote in the next four days.

President Lungu, who is Partners in Mission Works patron, also toured the construction site of the National House of Prayer soon after praying for the country.

The Head of State was accompanied by Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti, Service Chiefs and other senior government officials to the prayer service which was organised to pray for peace and security before, during and after August 12, presidential and general elections.

The prayers that were organized by Partners in Mission Works, were characterized by singing, sermons and prayer points from the clergy and traditional leaders.

In his sermon that was from the book of Mathews 6 verse 33, Lusaka Dioceses Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda emphasized that peace is an attribute of God before it becomes a human task.

Bishop Banda has therefore called on the general citizenry to learn to forgive and embrace unity at all times.

He underscored that those instigating violence for political or ritual expedience should halt such brutal acts.

“We are not asking but directing those who instigate violence for political or ritual reasons to stop and see every person as their brother, sister or child. We are calling for the end of violence of any kind today for us to continue having a better Zambia,” the Bishop stressed.

And Pentecostal Assemblies of God Overseer Joshua Banda said in his sermon taken from the book of Psalms 133, said the nation should continue looking to God for security.

Bishop Banda explained that all the 16 presidential candidates and those contesting local government and parliamentary seats should strive to be ambassadors of peace and unity in the country.

He envisioned peace after the August 12 polls, adding that the 15 presidential candidates should honour the one who will emerge victorious in the elections.

The sermons were preceded by testimonies of results of disunity from delegates of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The duo, who are former refugees, recollected how they left all what they laboured in their countries as a result of the Genocide of 1994 in Rwanda and the civil war in the DRC.

They have since urged the general populace in Zambia to guard the peace jealously.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Traditional Leaders in Africa observed that people should co-exist to foster national peace and unity.

Traditional Leaders Forum member chief Chikanta stated that violence has no room in a country like Zambia that has been peaceful since 1964.

Chief Chikanta has meanwhile called on the registered voters to choose leaders that are credible, reliable and ambassadors of peace.

“We should all condemn violence and do not give room to divisions based on one’s political affiliation, region, tribe or colour. We are all one and we all heard how violence degenerates into war in other countries. I pray for peace, unity and prosperity of our nation, before and beyond August 12th polls,” Chief Chikanta emphasized.

The Big Sunday church service at the National House of Prayer, was held under the theme, ‘peace and security before, during and after August 12, general elections’.