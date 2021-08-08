Vice President Inonge Wina has described the newly commissioned Intercity Bus Terminal and the Ultra-Modern Market in Livingstone as state of the art structures built of international standards.

Mrs Wina said the structures are the first of their kind in the country with enough capacity to load at least thirty buses at any loading time.

Speaking when she officiated at the Commissioning ceremony held at the Intercity Bus Terminal in Livingstone, the Vice President stated that the two structures will develop not only Livingstone town but the region as a whole.

Mrs Wina added that the two projects will run parallel services to the people while at the same time add to the beauty of the city, making an outstanding place anchored on peace, suitable for conducting business and leisure.

She also cited the recently commissioned Kazungula Bridge as an additional project that will integrate services in the country.

“For the past ten years, our commitment as a party in government has been to change the face of Zambia’s infrastructure and better the lives of the Zambians,” she said.

The Vice President explained that government will continue growing the economy through infrastructure projects and improve services across the country.

She further explained that the two commissioned infrastructure are exactly what both the local and international tourists expect in a tourist capital like Livingstone.

Mrs Wina commended the National Pension Scheme Authority and the Zambia National Service Command for the diligence and commitment rendered towards the completion of the two projects.

She said commissioning of such projects is commended because of the immense benefits to the people of Zambia.

She reminded the local authorities and the users that the two projects need to be maintained in order to continue providing quality services to the people, especially now during the COVID-19 error.

The Vice President noted that NAPSA, the operator of the Intercity Bus Terminals has already planned for the electronic payments and online services in line with the smart Zambia initiative.

Mrs Wina noted that the use of the two projects must benefit all Zambians without any discrimination because the patriotic front party was voted into government to benefit every Zambian.

She appealed to the general public to uphold peace, love and unity regardless of their religious or political affiliations during elections and beyond.

And speaking at the same event, Local government Permanent Secretary Mathew Ngulube said the two commissioned structures are evidence of how much can be achieved when there is cooperation and perseverance.

Mr Ngulube said the construction journey of the two projects has been an exciting one characterized by many hurdles that sometimes seemed insurmountable.

The PS stated that government’s perseverance, the commitment from their partners and stakeholders and the patience of the Livingstone people is what made the projects succeed.

He explained that the Ultra-Modern Market has been completed at a total cost of over k55, million

“The market has 422 free open stands for marketeers and 102 shops. As your honor may have noticed, the city market is a modern facility with administrative facilities and adequate amenities which include parking, modern ablutions and a management wing,” he explained.

Mr Ngulube added that the Intercity Bus Terminals has been equipped with a modern electronic ticketing system that promotes cashless transactions as well as the information screens indicating the boarding and departure status of buses.



And National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) Board Chairperson Evans Chibiliti said the Authority’s decision to invest in the two projects was informed by its mandate to invest scheme membership contributions into economically viable projects for the benefit of the members.

Mr Chibiliti stated that the two projects have been concessional to the authority for a period of up to 14 years in order for it to recoup its investment to the tune of K42 Million.

“What we are witnessing today here in Livingston will set the standards for the rest of the country of how the country will empower the marketeers and bus operators with the new generation and market systems,” he further stated.

He said in-line with the government’s all-inclusive development agenda the authority remains committed to delivering on its mandate to extend coverage to the formal sector.

He added that the Authority also has an agenda to supplement government’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Kennedy Mubanga thanked government and its partners for both facilities which are expected to bring development to Livingstone and the entire Southern Province.