The ruling Patriotic Front Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has disclosed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has brought in mercenaries to destabilize peace in the country.

Speaking when she met Governance interest groups in Kafue today, Professor Luo said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema does not love the people of Zambia and is bent on shedding innocent blood.

She said the mercenaries hired by Mr. Hichilema do not value life and will stop at nothing but kill innocent people who are sympathetic to the PF.

“Some leaders don’t love you and they don’t care who dies. Two young boys were killed in cold blood in Kanyama and to some opposition leader it was normal. President Lungu has the heart for the country, he has worn big shoes of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who was a peace-loving leader,” Professor Luo said.

“Hakainde Hichilema is driven by envy and hatred for President Lungu and his preoccupation is go to State House by any means. I urge those still supporting UPND to vote for PF.

And Professor Luo said Zambians have an opportunity of voting for a party that has brought development in the country.

“Two days to vote for a party that has brought development. The youth should do the right thing,” Professor Luo said.

“The UPND dont understand economics, they say, they will not eat roads but good roads enable economic activities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor Luo urged the people of Kafue to vote for all PF adopted candidates saying the previous crop of UPND representatives were total failures.

“The Kafue former MP is a total failure she never built anything even when she was receiving K1.6 million CDF,” Professor Luo said.

